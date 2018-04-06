SBS Filipino

Marian Concert in May

SBS Filipino

Our Lady of Guadalupe

The new Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, has a circular floor plan so that the image of the Virgin can be seen from any stand point. Source: Getty Images

Published 6 April 2018 at 2:02pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 3:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Marian devotees are invited to celebrate, share their stories and pay tribute through song in a special concert this coming May. The Marian Concert is part of the year long celebration of the Filipino Chaplaincy in Melbourne's 25th year anniversary Jing Sosa tells us more.

