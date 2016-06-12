SBS Filipino

Published 12 June 2016 at 11:56am, updated 13 June 2016 at 4:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
The Marimba and Bandurya are two musical instruments that have become an important part of the Filipino heritage. . Photos: Criselda Rivera Aguilar and Dr Gerry Asia at SBS Studio Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

These days we hardly hear them being played. What makes them so special?

 

Listen in to music teacher Criselda Rivera Aguilar and Dr Gerry Asia as they play the Marimba and Banduria

 

