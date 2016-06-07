SBS Filipino

Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group, uniting communities in Tasmania through dance

SBS Filipino

The Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group

The Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 3:20pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Through the use of the different Filipino cultural dance, it is aimed to showcase the talents of the Filipinos and encourage unity among the Filipino community in Tasmania as well as the various ethnic communities living in the said state. Image: The Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group (Supplied)

Published 7 June 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 3:20pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group in Burnie, Tasmania, who for the first time will host the celebration to commemorate the 118th anniversary of the Philippine independence, is headed by Amelia Perales who received the Pride of Australia Medal award in the Fair Go category given by News Corp Australia to individuals who inspire their communities through education, culture, initiative and charity.

Amelia Perales
Amelia Perales (right) with Department of Police and Emergency Management Business and Executive Division Deputy Secretary Assistant Commissioner Donna Adam Source: Supplied


Amelia Perales (right) with Assistant Commissioner Donna Adams when she received the medal for the Fair Go category of the Pride of Australia Medal in 2015 in Tasmania.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January