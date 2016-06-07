Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group, uniting communities in Tasmania through dance

The Mariposa Filipino Cultural Dance Group in Burnie, Tasmania, who for the first time will host the celebration to commemorate the 118th anniversary of the Philippine independence, is headed by Amelia Perales who received the Pride of Australia Medal award in the Fair Go category given by News Corp Australia to individuals who inspire their communities through education, culture, initiative and charity.





Amelia Perales (right) with Department of Police and Emergency Management Business and Executive Division Deputy Secretary Assistant Commissioner Donna Adam Source: Supplied



