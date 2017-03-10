Martial Law might be declared in Mindanao - President Duterte

This was announced by the President, after visiting the wake of 3 policemen and a Muslim policewoman, who were ambushed in Southern Davao last week.
If the situation in Mindanao does not return to normalcy, President Rodrigo Duterte might declare Martial Law in the area. Image: President Rodrigo Duterte (SBS)
