Dryer and hotter weather forecast with end of La Niña

Key Points
- The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the La Niña weather system is over.
- The organisation says there's now likely to be stable conditions before the possible return of her warming brother El Nino later in the year.
- And while we're looking at less soggy months ahead, we've been warned there's no room for complacency.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mas mainit at tuyong panahon, tinataya sa pagtatapos ng La Niña
SBS Filipino
13/03/202303:33
