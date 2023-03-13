Dryer and hotter weather forecast with end of La Niña

Sydney Harbor Bridge Seen Through Wet Glass Window During Monsoon

Dryer and hotter weather forecast with end of La Niña Credit: Subrina Rahman / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

La Niña - the system that has dominated weather patterns around the globe for the past three years - has been declared officially over. So, what does this mean to Australia?

Key Points
  • The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the La Niña weather system is over.
  • The organisation says there's now likely to be stable conditions before the possible return of her warming brother El Nino later in the year.
  • And while we're looking at less soggy months ahead, we've been warned there's no room for complacency.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
LA NINA RNF PH image

Mas mainit at tuyong panahon, tinataya sa pagtatapos ng La Niña

SBS Filipino

13/03/202303:33
RELATED CONTENT

Mga dapat gawin kung naapektuhan ng pagbaha ang inyong lugar

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pura13.jpeg

New Tourism Attache to boost promotion of the Philippines' surfing and diving spots to Australians

BOXING TSZYU HARRISON

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 13 March

Trending Ngayon: Oscars awards, longevity in showbiz.jpg

Trending Ngayon: Oscars, Filipino actress Dolly de Leon not nominated at the Academy, longevity in showbiz

India Australia

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 12 March