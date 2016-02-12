SBS Filipino

Master of Music from Malaysia

SBS Filipino

Alfred Lee in action

Alfred Lee in action Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2016 at 11:41am, updated 15 February 2016 at 2:43pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

I cannot blame you if you thought that a whole orchestra played the sample music. No. Only one person, in his electronic organ, played the music. His name is Alfred Lee. Let's listen to the interview done by Louie Tolentino. Image: Alfred Lee in action Here's a sample of his performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z456j0OYJlQ

Published 12 February 2016 at 11:41am, updated 15 February 2016 at 2:43pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January