Master of Music from Malaysia

Alfred Lee in action Source: SBS
Published 12 February 2016 at 11:41am, updated 15 February 2016 at 2:43pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
I cannot blame you if you thought that a whole orchestra played the sample music. No. Only one person, in his electronic organ, played the music. His name is Alfred Lee. Let's listen to the interview done by Louie Tolentino. Image: Alfred Lee in action Here's a sample of his performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z456j0OYJlQ
Published 12 February 2016 at 11:41am, updated 15 February 2016 at 2:43pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share