Mateship and Bayanihan: A family that has grown into a community

The Kadasig Family





‘The sisters had a program, Kadasig formerly Christian Children’s Fund, they have asked us to take over the program and we’ve been going ever since’ shares Melbourne-based Glenys Gayfer.





Over the years it strives to become less reliant on aid and focused on building sustainable communities. They have initiated livelihood programs enabling families to start their own community gardens and small business.





The community in Australia is volunteer-based while a small group of people are employed in Cebu to ensure the smooth delivery of services and programs.



There are eight primary schools in Melbourne supporting elementary schools in Cebu through the friendship school program. Each Melbourne-based primary school sends school supplies and personal items like toothbrush to Filipino children. Credit: G Gayfer Friendship Schools: mateship and bayanihan





Kadasig Aid and Development has formed friendship schools with eight primary schools around Melbourne.





‘The friendship schools were set up because when you look at what the children here in schools have versus what they have in Cebu, it was a shock. All they have was a pencil and our children had coloured pencils, textas, books, They had everything.’ Glenys adds ‘The friendship schools raise money to purchase printers, computers, and photocopy workbooks and send things by Balikbayan boxes such as school supplies, stationary and personal items like toothpaste, toothbrush.’





One primary school supports an elementary school in Cebu.



Glenys Gayfer with Cebu-based Kadasig staff Emely,Marwin and Eusebio during their Melbourne visit in November 2022 Credit: SBS Filipino Mentors and guardians





Project manager Emely makes sure that guidance and support are extended outside the classroom, especially if the parents are unable to provide the support needed. Life skills and the knowledge needed to protect them from harm and abuse.





Kadasig Aid and Development supports around 200 families in Cebu. Livelihood projects are a crucial part to ensure sustainability and economic independence.





Livelihood coordinator Marwin says it is important that there is food on the table on a daily basis ‘if the parents are able to provide for their children’s needs then the children are able to enjoy their childhood.’ He adds ‘it is important that they experience their childhood and be free from paid work. We bring the children to our centre where they can play and receive support with their studies, homework. Like any other normal child, they are able to create lasting friendships and memories.’





Dream come true





Eusebio works as a social worker. He has witnessed how difficult life can be when faced with uncertainty ‘some fathers have no job security, they survive on casual jobs with no guarantee that they can bring food to the table the next day.’





The poverty made some families vulnerable to abuse and he makes sure that they are given the support and resources that will protect them from further abuse.



Eusebio's family was one of the first families Kadasig worked with; today Eusebio works as a Social Worker for Kadasig Aid and Development. Eusebio was once on the receiving end of Kadasig’s support, in December 2022 during a visit to Melbourne he met Chris Patterson.





He experienced Filipino generosity during a visit to Cebu led to his ongoing commitment to supporting the Kadasig community. ‘The children welcomed us, they entertained us with beautiful songs and served us a wonderful meal even when they barely had anything at all.’





Chris was Eusebio’s sponsor, through his help a young boy was able to complete his studies and pursue a university degree.





It is now Eusebio’s turn to give back, working with the community that gave him the tools he needed to build a better future. ‘It is such a nice feeling that I am now able to help other children and the community that once helped me. Utang ng loob . It is my turn to pay it forward.’





‘Eusebio’s families were one of the first families that we worked with; the community is thrilled that we are able to learn from them, Eusebio, Marwin, and Emily during this visit’ shares Kadasig’s Glenys Gayfer



Chris and Eusebio met for the first time in 2022. Chris sponsored Eusebio's education and continues to volunteer and support Kadasig. Credit: SBS Filipino It was in December 2022 that Chris Patterson met the child he sponsored for the very first time. ‘It is wonderful. I was able to see him working with the children at St Kevin’s answering questions from children about the friendship schools in the Philippines.’ Chris continues his work with Kadasig and is currently sponsoring another boy so that he too may have better opportunities in life.







