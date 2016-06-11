Maths students eagerly await teacher's Olympic debut

25-year old David Powell is Australia's highest-ranked table tennis player, and preparing to battle the world's best in Rio.
Year nine students from a Melbourne girls school are counting the days until their maths teacher makes his Olympic debut. Image: David Powell (SBS)
