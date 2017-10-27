SBS Filipino

Mature-aged workers crisis looming in regional Australia

Alan Williams

Alan Williams found work in Vietnam Source: SBS

Published 27 October 2017
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Some of Australia's regions are experiencing a growing pension crisis with some areas already having 20 per cent of the population reliant on the age pension.

That's one of the findings of a new report by the Regional Australia Institute which says it could result in lower growth, lower incomes and a higher welfare and services bill for the regions.

