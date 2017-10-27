Mature-aged workers crisis looming in regional Australia

That's one of the findings of a new report by the Regional Australia Institute which says it could result in lower growth, lower incomes and a higher welfare and services bill for the regions.
Alan Williams found work in Vietnam Source: SBS
Published 27 October 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 2:53pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some of Australia's regions are experiencing a growing pension crisis with some areas already having 20 per cent of the population reliant on the age pension.
Published 27 October 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 2:53pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share