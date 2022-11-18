SBS Filipino

Around two million tourists visited the Philippines in 2022

siargo jicko andanar.jpg

The Department of Tourism aims to have around 2.4 million tourists visiting the Philippines. It hopes to encourage more foreign visitors this coming Christmas season with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions . (Photo: somewhere in Siargao Island) Credit: Jicko Andanar Photography

Published 18 November 2022 at 2:52pm, updated 27 minutes ago at 4:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The Philippine government is boosting its campaign to encourage more foreign tourists, targeting to have around 2.4 million tourists by the end of 2022.

Highlights
  • Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, has cited a total of 2,000,005 tourists have visited the country, mostly foreign nationlas.
  • Most visitors were from the United States followed by South Korea, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
  • There was a decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country, previously they were among the top visitors in the country
Meanwhile, at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, President BongBong Marcos appealed for stronger cooperation in the region to be able to address structural and policy issues in the area of food security, health, and climate change.


BBM APEC CHINA.jpg
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. conducted a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping in Thailand, his first meeting with the Chinese leader. President Marcos is in Bangkok for the APEC Summit Credit: Office of the Press Secretary, Malacanang Palace
