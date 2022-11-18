Around two million tourists visited the Philippines in 2022

Highlights Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, has cited a total of 2,000,005 tourists have visited the country, mostly foreign nationlas.

Most visitors were from the United States followed by South Korea, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

There was a decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country, previously they were among the top visitors in the country

Meanwhile, at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, President BongBong Marcos appealed for stronger cooperation in the region to be able to address structural and policy issues in the area of food security, health, and climate change.





