Bridging cultures and fostering community well-being in remote Indigenous communities

Key Points Filipino-Australian Mary Cris Carias-Cooper, together with her husband Joe Cooper, manages the Mirnirri Store in Ali Curung.

With a deep respect for the local Aboriginal culture and traditions, the Filipino store manager has built meaningful connections within the community of Ali Curung.

Approximately 500 Indigenous Australians are estimated living in Ali Curung.

Outback Stores were established in November 2006, initiated by the Commonwealth government and corporate experts, to promote positive effects on the health, employment, and economy of Indigenous Australians.

Outback Stores, a company committed to enhancing food affordability and nutrition in remote Indigenous communities, operates 50 stores across Australia, including locations in NSW, Northern Territory, Western Australia, and South Australia. Among these stores is Mirnirri in Ali Curung, Northern Territory, managed by Filipino-Australian entrepreneur, Mary Cris Carias-Cooper and her husband Joe Cooper.





Mirnirri store has become a hub for the local Indigenous Australians, providing a sense of connection and support to over 500 residents near Ali Curung. Mary Cris, known as Crissy in the community, took the initiative to understand the community's culture and dietary needs, leading her to create special bargain bags that feature traditional food like kangaroo tail, complemented with vegetables and fruits. These bargain bags have gained popularity among the locals, offering healthy and affordable options.





"We create special bargain bags and yummy takeaways.



They keep coming back for the special bargain bag I made, which contains a kangaroo tail along with vegetables and fruits," Crissy shares.





Eating kangaroo tail is deeply rooted in the culture and tradition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





It wasn't until 1980 that Southern Australia legalised the consumption of kangaroo meat, followed by other states in 1993. The decision came as a response to the growing overpopulation of kangaroos, which needed effective management strategies.





To address this issue, population control programs were put in place, allowing licensed shooters to hunt kangaroos. However, strict guidelines and a code of practice were implemented to ensure ethical and sustainable hunting practices. These regulations were crucial in maintaining the delicate balance of the kangaroo population and the preservation of their natural habitats.





While kangaroos faced hunting pressures from licensed shooters, they were also protected by state and federal legislation, preventing non-Aboriginal hunting activities. This protection enabled Aboriginal communities to continue their cultural traditions, deeply rooted in their relationship with the land and its wildlife.





Apart from traditional food, Nicola Pitt, the Communications Officer of Outback Stores shares that they are promoting healthy choices and improving nutrition in remote Indigenous communities.





"Our mission is to be a sustainable business that makes a positive difference in remote Indigenous communities' health, employment, and economy by improving food affordability, availability, nutrition, and community services.”





Impressed by Crissy's dedication, Pitt shares that they are interested in finding other Filipinos who are passionate about making a positive difference in remote Indigenous communities.









“Crissy genuinely enjoys providing excellent service to her customers. She consistently comes up with creative ways to do so, and the bargain bags have been the most popular items, effectively promoting healthy food and vegetables at reduced prices. In fact, it was one of these bags that generated our most popular photo on social media."







Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception she has received, Crissy shared, "I have become close to all of them. Wherever they see me, they call out to me, even the children. They even invite us to their birthdays, where I got to taste kangaroo tail."



