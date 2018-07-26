Mayor Peter Clemens ignores proposed bridge in Kangaroo Island

This and more news from South Australia as reported by Norma Hennessy.
Proposed Kangaroo Island Bridge Source: Facebook: Universal Bridging Consortium
Published 26 July 2018 at 1:26pm, updated 28 July 2018 at 7:55am
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mayor from South Australia, Mr Peter Clemens, has ignored the proposed million dollar bridge in Kangaroo Island. He called the proposed plan 'a bridge over troubled water'.
