Meaningful Travels with Ann Marie

site_197_Filipino_722206.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2017 at 4:26pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ann Marie Cunanan loves to travel, she loves exploring new places, meeting people and learning about the communities she visits and learn about ways they can learn and help each other. Meaningful Travels is her dream come true, listen in as she shares her journey Image: somewhere in the Mt Province (AM Cunanan)

Published 26 July 2017 at 4:26pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share