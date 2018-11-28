SBS Filipino

Measles outbreak kills 21 children in Sarangani

Sydney issued a measles alert

Sydney issued a measles alert

Published 28 November 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 28 November 2018 at 5:29pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Department Health (DOH) sent additional vaccines against measles to Malapatan town in Sarangani Province, an outbreak of measles has claimed the lives of 21 children.

