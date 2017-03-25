SBS Filipino

Med school second-timer, tops 2017 Physician Licensure Exam

2017 Physician Licensure Exam topnotcher Karl Emmanuel Mercader, M.D., in front of a congratulatory tarpaulin in his university

2017 Physician Licensure Exam topnotcher Karl Emmanuel Mercader, M.D., in front of a congratulatory tarpaulin in his university Source: Supplied

Published 25 March 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 26 March 2017 at 5:05pm
By Annalyn Violata
"We must not let past failures prevent us from achieving our dreams," a lesson that the topnotcher of the recent medical board exam in Philippines has learned and wants to share, after few years of quitting medical school. Image: 2017 Physician Licensure Exam topnotcher Karl Emmanuel Mercader, M.D., in front of a tarpaulin in his university (Supplied)

He was not from some of the prominent and big universities in the country, but his second chance to continue and finish medicine at the University of Perpetual Help in Las Piñas, Karl Emmanuel Mercader was atop this March's Physician Licensure Exam.

 

Garnering an overall grade of 88.58 percent, Dr. Mercader did not expect to top one of the most difficult tests administered by the Professional Regulatory Commission.

 

Know more about the challenges this young doctor, a tricycle driver's son, has faced before this recent achievement.

Karl Mercader
Karl Emmanuel Mercader (right) with fellow interns (Supplied by K.E. Mercader) Source: Supplied by K. E. Mercader


 

