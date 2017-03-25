Med school second-timer, tops 2017 Physician Licensure Exam

He was not from some of the prominent and big universities in the country, but his second chance to continue and finish medicine at the University of Perpetual Help in Las Piñas, Karl Emmanuel Mercader was atop this March's Physician Licensure Exam.











Garnering an overall grade of 88.58 percent, Dr. Mercader did not expect to top one of the most difficult tests administered by the Professional Regulatory Commission.











Know more about the challenges this young doctor, a tricycle driver's son, has faced before this recent achievement.





Karl Emmanuel Mercader (right) with fellow interns (Supplied by K.E. Mercader) Source: Supplied by K. E. Mercader









