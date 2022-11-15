SBS Filipino

Medibank hackers release more stolen data as health groups warn of impacts

Australians are concerned about mental health records being exposed in the Medibank hack. Source: SBS

Published 15 November 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sam Dover, Biwa Kwan
Presented by TJ Correa, Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
More sensitive health information has been exposed by hackers behind the Medibank data breach. Health groups say what has happened could discourage others from seeking medical care.

Highlights
  • The latest upload ,Sunday night 13 November, includes more data on mental health conditions, plus information on health issues like cancer, dementia, heart disease, diabetes and asthma.
  • Another organisation sounding the alarm is the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations. They have expressed concern that HIV-positive Australians could be blackmailed using the stolen data.
  • Mental Health Australia to join four other representative health groups* to back calls for more action to be taken to reduce the risk of blackmail using the stolen data. They want individuals to avoid accessing or sharing the sensitive information, and they are urging social media companies like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to commit to taking down any posts distributing the data
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
