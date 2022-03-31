SBS Filipino

Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency

SBS Filipino

News

A vaccination booster is administered Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2022 at 2:27pm, updated 31 March 2022 at 2:33pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

The Australian federal government is pushing to phase out COVID-19 restrictions, such as requirements for close contact cases to quarantine. But in the background, health experts are warning while many Australians are seemingly less worried about coronavirus, cases are rising and they are pushing for booster vaccination rates to be higher.

Published 31 March 2022 at 2:27pm, updated 31 March 2022 at 2:33pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
While the Australian Federal Government is pushing for the phasing out of Covid-19 quarantine and testing measures, health experts are warning that the virus is on the rise and should still be taken seriously.

Professor and infectious disease Pediatrician Robert Booy says with the easing of government restrictions, and the potential inaccuracy of incorrectly applied RATs, Australians who haven't already should get their booster jab.

Mr. Booy says the second booster, available from April 4th, will be even more helpful for Australians with compromised immune systems.

Advertisement
Highlights 

  • Almost 90 percent of all Australians have received the first two doses, rates for the booster shot are below 50 percent of the population.

  • Experts warn against overlooking the dangers of COVID-19.
  • Facing the new highly contagious BA.2 Omicron sub-variant,  health authorities are appealing to Australians to come forward to get their booster shots.

Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency image

Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency

SBS Filipino

31/03/202207:10




Listen to SBS Filipino

Like and Follow on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?