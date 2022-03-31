Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency

While the Australian Federal Government is pushing for the phasing out of Covid-19 quarantine and testing measures, health experts are warning that the virus is on the rise and should still be taken seriously.





Professor and infectious disease Pediatrician Robert Booy says with the easing of government restrictions, and the potential inaccuracy of incorrectly applied RATs, Australians who haven't already should get their booster jab.





Mr. Booy says the second booster, available from April 4th, will be even more helpful for Australians with compromised immune systems.





Highlights





Almost 90 percent of all Australians have received the first two doses, rates for the booster shot are below 50 percent of the population.





Experts warn against overlooking the dangers of COVID-19.

Facing the new highly contagious BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, health authorities are appealing to Australians to come forward to get their booster shots.





