Medical Marijuana, cure for multitude of illnesses

Published 22 April 2017 at 8:36am, updated 27 April 2017 at 11:24am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Marijuana used to be the bane of the health world, because it reduces those addicted to it to a life of misery. Image: Marijuana leaves (Flickr/Dank Depot)

Today, medical marijuana is used by many countries around the world to treat various illnesses. Dr. Arthur Echano distinguishes between addictive and medicinal marijuana and discusses the benefits of  the latter on the different ailments like epilepsy, cancer and more. According to  him,  medicinal marijuana is widely accepted in Canada and the US.

