Medicinal-cannabis applications up, but few approvals so far

But the Department of Health says, although applications for access have increased, the number of authorised prescribers has not.
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Applications for getting medicinal cannabis have risen, but the Greens argue the Federal Government's new access scheme is actually making it more to get. Image: Medicinal cannabis being grown at a Melbourne facility (AAP)
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share