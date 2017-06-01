SBS Filipino

Medicinal-cannabis applications up, but few approvals so far

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_693029.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2017 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Applications for getting medicinal cannabis have risen, but the Greens argue the Federal Government's new access scheme is actually making it more to get. Image: Medicinal cannabis being grown at a Melbourne facility (AAP)

Published 1 June 2017 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But the Department of Health says, although applications for access have increased, the number of authorised prescribers has not.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul