Meet Alma Tolda, founder of the Loboc Children's Choir

Alma Tolda

Her wish is to perform for Queen Elizabeth Source: Gregorio Images

Published 22 June 2018 at 3:16pm, updated 23 June 2018 at 7:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Alma Tolda was tasked to create a children's choir 38 years ago; it has continued to grow and travel across the globe. The Loboc Children's Choir has performed at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II and one day, Alma Tolda hopes that the children can sing for Queen Elizabeth.

Here's a sample of the live performance of Loboc Children's Choir.

 And you can't really take your eyes off them. 



