Meet Alma Tolda, founder of the Loboc Children's Choir

Published 22 June 2018 at 3:16pm, updated 23 June 2018 at 7:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Alma Tolda was tasked to create a children's choir 38 years ago; it has continued to grow and travel across the globe. The Loboc Children's Choir has performed at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II and one day, Alma Tolda hopes that the children can sing for Queen Elizabeth.
Here's a sample of the live performance of Loboc Children's Choir.