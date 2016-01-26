Meet the Filipino Doubles Specialist @ Australian Open

Prior to the big games, he has caught up with SBS Radio and talks a bit about himself, his involvement in Filipino's tennis, particularly in the IPTL, the rich off season exhibition that tours around Asia, including Manila, and a bit of the off court experience with the likes of Serena Williams (with whom he recently played a mix double match). He also talked about the support he gets from the Filipinos in Melbourne.
Published 26 January 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 27 January 2016 at 2:31pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipino's ATP doubles specialist Treat Huey hits big serves on both the men's and mixed doubles, making it through the quarterfinals. Image: Treat Huey being interviewed by SBS Radio (SBS)
