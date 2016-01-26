SBS Filipino

Meet the Filipino Doubles Specialist @ Australian Open

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_468886.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 27 January 2016 at 2:31pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino's ATP doubles specialist Treat Huey hits big serves on both the men's and mixed doubles, making it through the quarterfinals. Image: Treat Huey being interviewed by SBS Radio (SBS)

Published 26 January 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 27 January 2016 at 2:31pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prior to the big games, he has caught up with SBS Radio and talks a bit about himself, his involvement in Filipino's tennis, particularly in the IPTL, the rich off season exhibition that tours around Asia, including Manila, and a bit of the off court experience with the likes of Serena Williams (with whom he recently played a mix double match). He also talked about the support he gets from the Filipinos in Melbourne.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January