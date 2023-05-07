Meet the first Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong to compete in the World Surf League Challenger series

Meet the first Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong to compete in the World Surf League Challenger seriesPlay31:53Philippines' top-ranked surfer John Mark 'Marama' Tokong. Credit: Philippine Olympic CommitteeGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (29.19MB) Philippines' top-ranked and Asia's number 4 surfer John Mark 'Marama' Tokong is in Gold Coast, Queensland to compete for the first time at the World Surf League Challenger series.LISTEN TO THE PODCASTTop ranked surfer John Mark Tokong is the Filipino to make it into the WSL Challenger Series31:53PlayShareLatest podcast episodesKing Charles is crowned in ancient ceremonySBS News in Filipino, Sunday 7 MaySBS News in Filipino, Saturday 6 MayWhat might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?