Meet the first Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong to compete in the World Surf League Challenger series

Philippines' top-ranked surfer John Mark 'Marama' Tokong

Philippines' top-ranked surfer John Mark 'Marama' Tokong. Credit: Philippine Olympic Committee

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Philippines' top-ranked and Asia's number 4 surfer John Mark 'Marama' Tokong is in Gold Coast, Queensland to compete for the first time at the World Surf League Challenger series.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Top ranked surfer John Mark Tokong is the Filipino to make it into the WSL Challenger Series image

Top ranked surfer John Mark Tokong is the Filipino to make it into the WSL Challenger Series

31:53
Share

Latest podcast episodes

King Charles III coronation

King Charles is crowned in ancient ceremony

SEA Games 2023

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 7 May

Union jacks hanging above a street.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 6 May

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS PORTRAIT

What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?