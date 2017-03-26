SBS Filipino

Meet the Pinoy cruising guitarist

SBS Filipino

Segundo Boyet Vasquez playing his guitar

Segundo Boyet Vasquez playing his guitar Source: Supplied by S.B. Vasquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 March 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 27 March 2017 at 12:47am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rough and heavy conditions of the sea is nothing compared to the happiness while entertaining guests as he plays his classical guitar. Image: Segundo Boyet Vasquez with his guitar (Supplied by S.B. Vasquez)

Published 26 March 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 27 March 2017 at 12:47am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Professionally Segundo Boyet Vasques travels the world cruising as a classical guitarist, and during vacations, he would perform on the side in some invitational events and gatherings.

 
Segundo Boyet Vasquez
Segundo Boyet Vasquez on board the cruise liner which he works for (Supplied by S.B. Vasquez) Source: Supplied S.B. Vasquez


He grew up in a family of classical musician in Cagayan de Oro, introduced to classical world of music in an early age, that he grew to love it and studied guitar and voice after graduating from a marine engineering course.

 

He is visiting Canberra this March for some performances arranged by an Australian couple - Michael and Julie Szabo - whom he met in one of his cruises.

 

Segundo Boyet Vasquez
Classical guitarist Segundo Boyet Vasquez (Supplied by S.B. Vasquez) Source: Supplied by S.B. Vasquez


 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul