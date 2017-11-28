Mehreen Faruqi, a Greens M-P in the NSW upper house, beat out Senator Rhiannon and two other candidates vying for the No.1 spot on the ticket.
Mehreen Faruqi wins preselection as the Greens' lead candidate for NSW at the next federal election
Green NSW MP Dr Mehreen Faruqi attending a rally for 'Marriage Equality' in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 28 November 2017 at 11:28am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
