Mehreen Faruqi wins preselection as the Greens' lead candidate for NSW at the next federal election

Green NSW MP Dr Mehreen Faruqi

Green NSW MP Dr Mehreen Faruqi attending a rally for 'Marriage Equality' in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 28 November 2017 at 11:28am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Senator Lee Rhiannon has failed to win preselection as the Greens' lead candidate for NSW at the next federal election.

Mehreen Faruqi, a Greens M-P in the NSW upper house, beat out Senator Rhiannon and two other candidates vying for the No.1 spot on the ticket.

