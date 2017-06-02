Melbourne 12-year-old remembered after death in Iraq

Twelve-year-old Zynab Al Harbiya, (ZEE-nab al-har-BEE-uh) of Melbourne, died in the car-bombing of an ice-cream parlour yesterday (tue) that killed at least 14 people.
Published 3 June 2017 at 9:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Abby Dinham, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
An Australian schoolgirl killed in a bomb blast in the Iraqi capital Baghdad is being remembered as a fun-loving girl and a passionate student. Image: The aftermath of the ice-cream-parlour bombing (AAP)
