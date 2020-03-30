SBS Filipino

Melbourne couple talks about getting married during a pandemic

SBS Filipino

wedding, covid-19, social distancing, new restrictions

With the new restrictions in place, Katherine and Michael are left to make a tough decision. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2020 at 12:54am, updated 1 April 2020 at 9:06am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After two years of planning, everything was set for Katherine and Michael's wedding day. Katherine's parents have flown in from the Philippines then PM Scott Morrison announces restrictions to five people in every wedding. Did they say 'I dos' as planned? Listen in.

Published 31 March 2020 at 12:54am, updated 1 April 2020 at 9:06am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom