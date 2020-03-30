Melbourne couple talks about getting married during a pandemic

With the new restrictions in place, Katherine and Michael are left to make a tough decision. Source: Supplied
Published 31 March 2020 at 12:54am, updated 1 April 2020 at 9:06am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After two years of planning, everything was set for Katherine and Michael's wedding day. Katherine's parents have flown in from the Philippines then PM Scott Morrison announces restrictions to five people in every wedding. Did they say 'I dos' as planned? Listen in.
Published 31 March 2020 at 12:54am, updated 1 April 2020 at 9:06am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share