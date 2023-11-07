Melbourne Cup is loved and loathed for colour and cruelty

Melbourne Cup

Source: AAP

The Melbourne Cup is one of Australia's most iconic annual sporting events. Some love the colour and spectacle of the first Tuesday in November when Melburnians get to enjoy a public holiday. But animal welfare campaigners loathe the event.

KEY POINTS
  • Melbourne Cup is the most famous two-mile handicap race in the world and has a prize money of $8.4 million dollars. It attracts jockeys and international entrants from all around the world and it captures the hearts of the nation.
  • According to the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, at least 168 horses were killed on Australian racetracks in the last racing year between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023.
  • The animal welfare concerns are not deterring Australians from engaging with the Melbourne Cup. In fact, according to the Victoria Racing Club, young people are driving membership growth.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Melbourne Cup is loved and loathed for colour and cruelty

SBS Filipino

07/11/2023
