KEY POINTS
- Melbourne Cup is the most famous two-mile handicap race in the world and has a prize money of $8.4 million dollars. It attracts jockeys and international entrants from all around the world and it captures the hearts of the nation.
- According to the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, at least 168 horses were killed on Australian racetracks in the last racing year between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023.
- The animal welfare concerns are not deterring Australians from engaging with the Melbourne Cup. In fact, according to the Victoria Racing Club, young people are driving membership growth.
Melbourne Cup is loved and loathed for colour and cruelty
SBS Filipino
07/11/202305:10