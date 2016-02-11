Melbourne Neurologists Pioneer 'Bionic Spine'

Three patients will take part in the first human trials, with the aim of - one day in the future - helping many more.
Published 12 February 2016 at 10:46am
By Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian researchers say they've developed revolutionary bionic spine technology, it's hoped, could help patients living with paralysis regain mobility. Image: The paper-clip sized strentrode is implanted within a blood vessel in the brain. (Supplied)
Published 12 February 2016 at 10:46am
By Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share