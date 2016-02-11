SBS Filipino

Melbourne Neurologists Pioneer 'Bionic Spine'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_472746.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2016 at 10:46am
By Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian researchers say they've developed revolutionary bionic spine technology, it's hoped, could help patients living with paralysis regain mobility. Image: The paper-clip sized strentrode is implanted within a blood vessel in the brain. (Supplied)

Published 12 February 2016 at 10:46am
By Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Three patients will take part in the first human trials, with the aim of - one day in the future - helping many more.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January