SBS Filipino

Melbourne Open House 2016

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_529304.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2016 at 9:26am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Every winter time in Melbourne the Open House is one of the most awaited events where many brave the cold winter's day and patiently line up to see and explore some of Melbourne's finest buildings. Image: Emma Telfer, Creative Director, Melbourne Open House (Open House - Melbourne)

Published 24 July 2016 at 9:26am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This year we see more residential projects open to the public where one can get an idea of how to make your home satiable and achieve an environmentally sustainable home

 

We talk to Melbourne's Open House Creative Director Emma Telfer

 

Link to website

 



 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January