Melbourne shooting investigated for possible terrorism link

Police say they believe the man was working alone and the danger has now passed. But the man involved had been linked to a terrorist plot eight years ago in which he was acquitted.
Published 8 June 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 8 June 2017 at 12:13pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Authorities in Victoria have played down terrorism links to a siege in a Melbourne suburb in which two people, including the attacker, died. Image: Police search the home of Yacqub Khayre (AAP)
