Melbourne shooting investigated for possible terrorism link

site_197_Filipino_696831.JPG

Published 8 June 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 8 June 2017 at 12:13pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Authorities in Victoria have played down terrorism links to a siege in a Melbourne suburb in which two people, including the attacker, died. Image: Police search the home of Yacqub Khayre (AAP)

Police say they believe the man was working alone and the danger has now passed. But the man involved had been linked to a terrorist plot eight years ago in which he was acquitted.

 





