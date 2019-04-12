Melodrama/Random/Melbourne nominated at the 67th FAMAS awards

Fergus Cronkite work on the film/musical has been nominated for this year's outstanding achievement in musical score
Fergus Cronkite is nominated at he 67th FAMAS awards for best musical score for the film Melodrama/Random/Melbourne Source: supplied Matthew Victor Pastor
Published 13 April 2019 at 9:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipino Australians Matthew Victor Pastor and Celina Yuen's Melodrama/Random/Melbourne has been nominated for outstanding achievement in musical score at the 67th FAMAS awards. We catch up with the two filmmakers before they travel to Manila for the April 28 awards night.
Published 13 April 2019 at 9:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share