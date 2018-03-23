Melodrama / Random / Melbourne

Matthew Victor Pastor at the 2018 Sinag Maynila Festival Source: MVP
Matthew Victor Pastor's film Meldodrama / Random / Melbourne was screened at the recently concluded Sinag Maynila which won best original score. His film focuses on the experiences of Filipino Australians, children of first generation migrants or Filipinos who have grown up as adults in Australia, their issues, experiences and journey into finding their own identity.
