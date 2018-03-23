SBS Filipino

Melodrama / Random / Melbourne

MVP

Matthew Victor Pastor at the 2018 Sinag Maynila Festival Source: MVP

Published 23 March 2018 at 3:50pm, updated 23 March 2018 at 4:00pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Matthew Victor Pastor's film Meldodrama / Random / Melbourne was screened at the recently concluded Sinag Maynila which won best original score. His film focuses on the experiences of Filipino Australians, children of first generation migrants or Filipinos who have grown up as adults in Australia, their issues, experiences and journey into finding their own identity.

