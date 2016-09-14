Meningococcemia cases emerges in Northern Mindanao

One of the injured victims in the Davao bombing died, bringing the fatalities to 15; The three Malaysians seized by suspected Abu Sayyaf off Sabah could now be somewhere in Western Mindanao, a military spokesman said; Police seized around P5 million worth of metamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in a buy-bust operation in Iligan City; Health authorities in Northern Mindanao alerted residents against the emergence of meningococcemia cases that already claimed three lives; and several leaders and farmers groups in Mindanao push for the declaration of abaca as the national plant



