Meningococcemia cases emerges in Northern Mindanao

site_197_Filipino_554641.JPG

Published 14 September 2016 at 11:36am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Mindanao News: Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Eastabillo Image: colourful micro image of the disease (Getty Images)

One of the injured victims in the Davao bombing died, bringing the fatalities to 15; The three Malaysians seized by suspected Abu Sayyaf off Sabah could now be somewhere in Western Mindanao, a military spokesman said; Police seized around P5 million worth of metamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in a buy-bust operation in Iligan City; Health authorities in Northern Mindanao alerted residents against the emergence of meningococcemia cases that already claimed three lives; and several leaders and farmers groups in Mindanao push for the declaration of abaca as the national plant

