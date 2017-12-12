Mental health biggest issue for teenagers now

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Mental health biggest issue for teenagers nowPlay05:52SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.69MB)Published 12 December 2017 at 3:07pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 3:11pmBy Marese O'SullivanPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages An annual survey of teenagers in Australia finds mental health is the biggest issue confronting them.Published 12 December 2017 at 3:07pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 3:11pmBy Marese O'SullivanPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMore than 24,000 participated in the Mission Australia charity's latest survey, now in its 16th year.The organisation says much more needs to be done to destigmatise mental illness.Marese O' Sullivan reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul