Mental health biggest issue for teenagers now

Mental Health

Source: AAP

Published 12 December 2017 at 3:07pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 3:11pm
By Marese O'Sullivan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

An annual survey of teenagers in Australia finds mental health is the biggest issue confronting them.

More than 24,000 participated in the Mission Australia charity's latest survey, now in its 16th year.

The organisation says much more needs to be done to destigmatise mental illness.

Marese O' Sullivan reports.

