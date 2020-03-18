SBS Filipino

Mental health services report rise in calls for help since coronavirus crisis

The Sydney couple Ian and Robyn Vidal are on day four of the two-week self-isolation period, and trying to keep positive. Source: SBS

Published 18 March 2020 at 3:35pm, updated 18 March 2020 at 3:57pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Mental health charities have reported a rise in calls for help since the coronavirus crisis from people struggling with anxiety. Support services such as Lifeline and Beyond Blue say self-isolation can trigger anxiety and they're working around the clock to help Australians cope.

