Mental Health Treatment and your DNA

12-18 November is National Psychology Week
DNA Testing can assist in finding suitable treatment Source: AAP Image/Julien Behal/PA Wire
Published 17 November 2017 at 4:05pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 4:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
New research finds that 50% of people living in Australia have experienced a mental health issue in their lifetime, while 67% believe that their mental health treatment can be improved. Clinical geneticist Associate Professor Les Sheffield tells how your DNA can assist in finding suitable treatments fro those struggling with mental health issues
