SBS Filipino

Mental Health Treatment and your DNA

SBS Filipino

DNA

DNA Testing can assist in finding suitable treatment Source: AAP Image/Julien Behal/PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2017 at 4:05pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 4:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research finds that 50% of people living in Australia have experienced a mental health issue in their lifetime, while 67% believe that their mental health treatment can be improved. Clinical geneticist Associate Professor Les Sheffield tells how your DNA can assist in finding suitable treatments fro those struggling with mental health issues

Published 17 November 2017 at 4:05pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 4:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
12-18 November is National Psychology Week

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul