Mentoring program connects Somali, Jewish communities

Victoria's Somali community and the Young Australia Israel Chamber of Commerce have launched a mentoring program to, as they phrase it, "inspire, grow and connect people."
Published 12 December 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 12 December 2016 at 1:31pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Two unlikely community groups have joined forces to shape future Australian professionals. Image: Abdurrahman Ahmed and mentor Rita Chandra. (SBS)
