Message to Filipinos in Australia: New Rules on Balikbayan Boxes

Filipinos residing in foreign countries may send their boxes free of government charges, but only after complying with some regulations.





Here are the salient points of the new changes:





Anyone can send Balikbayan Boxes to the Philippines, but only the Qualified Filipino While Abroad (QFWA) can avail of the tax and duty-free Balikbayan Box Privilege according to the new rules. Filipinos referred to as Qualified Filipino While Abroad (QFWA) can send the tax-free balikbayan box privilege. According to CAO 05-2016, they are defined as follows:

Overseas Filipino Workers or Filipinos who work abroad either with passports issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and certified by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) or the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) for overseas employment purposes or those who work in a foreign land on a contractual basis;

Non-Resident Filipinos or Filipinos who have sought permanent residency abroad but have retained Filipino citizenship;

Resident Filipinos or Filipino citizens staying abroad temporarily and hold any of the following visas: student, tourist, and investors;