Highlights Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Bulacan and Pampanga are in critical level due to continued increase in new COVID-19 cases

Department of Budget and Management has released funds for delayed special risk allowance or SRA of health workers

DFA says around 185 Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan

High numbers of new COVID-19 cases were also reported in Cavite, Cebu, Laguna and Pampanga











