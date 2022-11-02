Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood

Highlights
- A record 141 drowning deaths occurred on the Australian coast in 2021-22, prompting some to question how well the safety signs are working.
- A study found about half of people born overseas and 40 per cent of Australian-born people don't - or very rarely- bother reading the signs at all. It also revealed about 30 percent of Australian AND overseas-born beach-goers thought the ‘swim between the flags’ message means only those who are properly swimming - such as doing laps - could be there.
- Dr Masaki Shibata from the University of Adelaide suggests that authorities should reconsider colour codings including the red and yellow flags, because in some countries red actually means danger.