Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood

A sign at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach (SBS).jpg

Published 2 November 2022 at 2:09pm
By Kath Landers
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Available in other languages

There are calls to review beach safety signage, with a new study revealing a large proportion of beach-goers either ignore or don’t fully understand safety messages.

Highlights
  • A record 141 drowning deaths occurred on the Australian coast in 2021-22, prompting some to question how well the safety signs are working.
  • A study found about half of people born overseas and 40 per cent of Australian-born people don't - or very rarely- bother reading the signs at all. It also revealed about 30 percent of Australian AND overseas-born beach-goers thought the ‘swim between the flags’ message means only those who are properly swimming - such as doing laps - could be there.
  • Dr Masaki Shibata from the University of Adelaide suggests that authorities should reconsider colour codings including the red and yellow flags, because in some countries red actually means danger.
