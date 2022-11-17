SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 17 November

Highlights
- Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has addressed the U-N Climate Conference as part of the COP27 climate summit, saying he would act against the illegal deforestation of the Amazon forest in his country.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come out to praise the global cooperation behind a G20 declaration to condemn the war in Ukraine.
- At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) President Marcos to focus on food security, enery and welfare of Filipino workers