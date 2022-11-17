SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 17 November

At the APEC Summit, President BongBong Marcos is scheduled to have bilateral talks with United States, China, Japan and Australia. He will also meet with Thai investors and the Filipino community in Bangkok. Credit: Office of the Press Secretary - Malacanang

Published 17 November 2022 at 11:23am
By Maridel Maritinez
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has addressed the U-N Climate Conference as part of the COP27 climate summit, saying he would act against the illegal deforestation of the Amazon forest in his country.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come out to praise the global cooperation behind a G20 declaration to condemn the war in Ukraine.
  • At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) President Marcos to focus on food security, enery and welfare of Filipino workers
