SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 2 November

Exterior of the Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Published 2 November 2022 at 11:03am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Australia's major banks have begun passing on the latest rate rise to their customers, with NAB the first of the big banks to make a move. The latest interest rate rise will add more than $114 to monthly repayments for an average $750,000 mortgage.
  • Typhoon Paeng's damage to agriculture sector reaches P1.3 billion according to the latest assessment of the Department of Agriculture (DA)
  • Filipino Olympian Carlos Yulo at the finals of 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in United Kingdom
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
