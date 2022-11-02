SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 2 November

Highlights
- Australia's major banks have begun passing on the latest rate rise to their customers, with NAB the first of the big banks to make a move. The latest interest rate rise will add more than $114 to monthly repayments for an average $750,000 mortgage.
- Typhoon Paeng's damage to agriculture sector reaches P1.3 billion according to the latest assessment of the Department of Agriculture (DA)
- Filipino Olympian Carlos Yulo at the finals of 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in United Kingdom
