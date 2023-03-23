SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 23 March

Key Points
- Viewers vote New South Wales Labor leader Chris Minns winner of the final election debate.
- Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water off the New South Wales south coast during a routine counter-terrorism training exercise.
- Manila International Airport Authority braces for passenger influx at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during the Holy Week.
Mga balita ngayong ika-23 ng Marso
SBS Filipino
23/03/202309:36