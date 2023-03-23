SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 23 March

Mash-up photo of two men in suits standing either side of a graphic showing a vote being placed in a ballot box.

NSW voters head to the polls on Saturday, as Chris Minns vies to deny the Coalition a fourth term.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Viewers vote New South Wales Labor leader Chris Minns winner of the final election debate.
  • Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water off the New South Wales south coast during a routine counter-terrorism training exercise.
  • Manila International Airport Authority braces for passenger influx at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during the Holy Week.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
FILIPINO NEWS MARCH 23 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-23 ng Marso

SBS Filipino

23/03/202309:36
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March

A university graduate is seen outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Post-study work rights extension for international graduates: Here's what you need to know and how to apply