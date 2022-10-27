SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Highlights
- New workplace laws will give employees more power to request flexible working hours.
- Staff will be able to appeal to the Fair Work Commission if they are not satisfied.
- Eligible workers include parents with school-age children, carers, people with a disability and those above age 55 or experiencing domestic violence.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said he is concerned that some manufacturers could close in a matter of months as soaring energy prices put pressure on Australian industry.