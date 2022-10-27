SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

New workplace laws will give employees more power to request flexible working hours. Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke will introduce the bill to parliament this Thursday Credit: Pexels-Fauxels

Published 27 October 2022 at 11:50am
By Maridel Maritinez
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • New workplace laws will give employees more power to request flexible working hours.
  • Staff will be able to appeal to the Fair Work Commission if they are not satisfied.
  • Eligible workers include parents with school-age children, carers, people with a disability and those above age 55 or experiencing domestic violence.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said he is concerned that some manufacturers could close in a matter of months as soaring energy prices put pressure on Australian industry.
