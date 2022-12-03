SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 3 December

Highlights Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is also looking into human trafficking in Cambodia and Laos after Senator Risa Hontiveros exposed that Filipinos were trafficked tto work as cryptocurrency scammers in Myanmar.

A 25 year ban on legislating euthanasia in Australian territories has been lifted.

Socceroos are preparing for Sunday's knockout clash against Argentina in Qatar at the FIFA World CUp. Both teams have criticised the short turnaround since the Australian team's match against Denmark - just a three day turnaround - when there would normally be four days.

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has issued an advisory, cautioning overseas Filipino workers, especially job applicants against online recruitment to illegally go and be employed in so-called cryptotechnoparks in very remote areas in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.



