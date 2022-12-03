SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 3 December

SBS Filipino

POEA-Department of Migrant Workers Philippines

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2022 at 12:32pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 3 December 2022 at 12:32pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is also looking into human trafficking in Cambodia and Laos after Senator Risa Hontiveros exposed that Filipinos were trafficked tto work as cryptocurrency scammers in Myanmar.
  • A 25 year ban on legislating euthanasia in Australian territories has been lifted.
  • Socceroos are preparing for Sunday's knockout clash against Argentina in Qatar at the FIFA World CUp. Both teams have criticised the short turnaround since the Australian team's match against Denmark - just a three day turnaround - when there would normally be four days.
Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has issued an advisory, cautioning overseas Filipino workers, especially job applicants against online recruitment to illegally go and be employed in so-called cryptotechnoparks in very remote areas in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mathew Leckie (L) celebrates a goal for the Socceroos

Socceroos prepare for Sunday morning’s knockout clash against Argentina

Medibank

Further leaks of Medibank data on the dark web

Filipinos mark Bonifacio Day with calls for higher wages, lower prices in Manila, Philippines - 30 Nov 2022

Filipino workers call for wage increase and benefits

bureau of immi.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 2 December