SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 6 August 2023

A man speaking while standing at a lectern in front of microphones.

EAST ARNHEM, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 05: Australian prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during Garma Festival 2022 at Gulkula on August 05, 2023 in East Arnhem, Australia. The annual Garma festival is held at Gulkula, a significant ceremonial site for the Yolngu people of northeast Arnhem Land about 40km from Nhulunbuy on the Gove peninsula in East Arnhem. The festival is a celebration of Yolngu culture aimed at sharing culture and knowledge which also brings politicians and Indigenous leaders together to discuss issues facing Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The gathering takes on a special significance in 2023 with a constitutional referendum on the Voice to Parliament to be held later in the year. (Photo by Tamati Smith/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Tamati Smith

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government is confident of passing the referendum for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, despite pressure from the "No" campaigns to abandon the Voice.
  • The Philippines and US to conduct joint patrol operations in the West Philippine Sea before the end of the year.
  • Philippine women’s football team thanked Filipino fans in their homecoming in Manila..
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT
Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Augosto 2023

06/08/202305:36
