Australia's banks open to changes to prevent financial abuse

Highlights The banking products commonly used for financial abuse are credit cards, transaction accounts, personal loans and mortgages

Since 2020, Australian banks have intercepted more than 500 thousand abusive transactions,

Religious leaders, like the CEO of Muslim Women Australia, Maha Abdo, believe these recommendations offer a vital pathway towards peace.

The Centre for Women’s Economic Safety says 'Designed to Disrupt' makes a series of recommendations for banks to make it harder for perpetrators to use financial abuse as a tactic of coercive control.





