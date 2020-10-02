Australia's banks open to changes to prevent financial abuse

Highlights
- The banking products commonly used for financial abuse are credit cards, transaction accounts, personal loans and mortgages
- Since 2020, Australian banks have intercepted more than 500 thousand abusive transactions,
- Religious leaders, like the CEO of Muslim Women Australia, Maha Abdo, believe these recommendations offer a vital pathway towards peace.
The Centre for Women’s Economic Safety says 'Designed to Disrupt' makes a series of recommendations for banks to make it harder for perpetrators to use financial abuse as a tactic of coercive control.
LISTEN TO
Breaking Our Silence Episode 2: Emotional abuse
SBS Filipino
02/10/202023:49