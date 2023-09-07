Kwentong Pinoy Family Festival: A celebration of Filipino culture with a focus on environmental awareness

The singing of 'Bahay Kubo' by Filipino-Australians kids was one of the highlights of the Kwentong Pinoy Filipino Family Festival held in Melbourne.





The Filipino Choir of St. Francis, or Kiko Choir, led the singing and conducted an activity where children were asked to guess the vegetables mentioned in the song and identify them in Tagalog and English.



Kiko Choir sings 'Bahay Kubo' with children who attend the Kwentong Pinoy: Filipino Family Festival. Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr In addition, the attending children also had the opportunity to participate in book reading, puppet making, jewellery making, and creating Father's Day cards.



One of the Filipino Family Festival activities is creating a Filipino Father's Day card. Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr The organisers, led by Janeca Gross of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Victoria, were delighted with the event's success. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who supported the event.



The aim is to promote the Filipino culture and heritage here in Australia, especially for the next generation of Filipino-Australians. Janeca Gross, University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Victoria

The event's theme was "Balikatan Para sa Kalikasan," and it featured tips on environmental conservation shared by Mara Baviera, the climate resiliency lead of the Merri-bek City Council.





On the other hand, Joseph Yap, the CEO of Zero Tag, showcased his company's products made from recyclable materials as part of their sustainability package.



Kwentong Pinoy: Filipino Family Festival attendees. Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr The staff of the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne was in full attendance at the gathering to show their support under the leadership of Consul General Marial Lourdes Salcedo, Consul Jan Sherwin Wenceslaso, Consul Ralph Vincent Abarquez, Cultural Officer Cris Malvas, and all the staff, along with their children.





Consul General Salcedo said promoting Filipino culture is a significant endeavour for the community in Australia.



I hope community organisations continue incorporating Filipino traditions into their events and involve the youth as future leaders. Consul General Marial Lourdes Salcedo, Philippine Consulate General to Melbourne

Community leaders attended, including former Philippine Honorary Consul Raul Hernandez, who delivered closing remarks.





Fathers were also honoured on Father's Day with a rendition of "Da Coconut Nut" led by the Kiko Choir.



Kiko Choir sings Da Coconut Nut with all father attendees. Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr A special guest at the event was a former member of the 90s singing group Smokey Mountain, Chedi Vergara, who has been residing in Australia for fifteen years.





Chedi and the Kiko Choir performed popular songs about the environment, such as "Paraiso" and "Better World."

