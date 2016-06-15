Migrant groups use mental-health services much less

The study from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found just 6 per cent of migrants used at least one mental-health service as recently as 2011.
Published 15 June 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 1:09pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New data suggests people born overseas and who do not speak English at home are less likely to use mental-health services. Image: Professor Patrick McGorry (AAP)
Published 15 June 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 1:09pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share