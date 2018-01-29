Migrant-run businesses more successful, new study finds

Far from taking up existing jobs, the report predicts migrant-run businesses will create up to 200-thousand new jobs in the next five to 10 years.
New research into Australia's small business sector is challenging the perception that migrants are a drain on the economy.
