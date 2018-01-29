SBS Filipino

Migrant-run businesses more successful, new study finds

SBS Filipino

a migrant coffee shop owner

Making coffee in a coffee shop Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2018 at 2:17pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Evan Young, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research into Australia's small business sector is challenging the perception that migrants are a drain on the economy. Image: Migrant-run small businesses are thriving AAP

Published 29 January 2018 at 2:17pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Evan Young, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Far from taking up existing jobs, the report predicts migrant-run businesses will create up to 200-thousand new jobs in the next five to 10 years.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul